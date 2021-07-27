 BlueAndGold - Storylines For Notre Dame’s Cookout Recruiting Event
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-27 10:18:00 -0500') }} football

Storylines For Notre Dame’s Cookout Recruiting Event

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
June was hectic for Notre Dame football recruiting with 27 straight days of prospects on campus. The month of July went back to a dead period, which halts in-person contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes, but the last week of July allows for visits.

Notre Dame mainly concentrated its efforts for this week on Tuesday, July 27, with the staff is hosting recruits for a cookout on campus. Here are a few notable storylines about today’s big event, which is geared mainly towards the 2023 class.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Dante Moore
Four-star quarterback Dante Moore is back on Notre Dame’s campus today. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dante Moore Makes Return Visit

Detroit Martin Luther King class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, the nation’s No. 30 prospect, returns to Notre Dame’s campus, which is a huge deal. He visited Notre Dame on June 27, which was a mild surprise, and getting him back in South Bend a month later shows that Notre Dame is a real contender in his recruitment.

