Storylines For Notre Dame’s Cookout Recruiting Event

June was hectic for Notre Dame football recruiting with 27 straight days of prospects on campus. The month of July went back to a dead period, which halts in-person contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes, but the last week of July allows for visits.

Notre Dame mainly concentrated its efforts for this week on Tuesday, July 27, with the staff is hosting recruits for a cookout on campus. Here are a few notable storylines about today’s big event, which is geared mainly towards the 2023 class.