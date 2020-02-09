West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West class of 2022 athlete Alex Afari is a fast-rising prospect who has picked up offers from Akron, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia in the past couple of months, his first four offers. It's easy to see why schools are high on Afari, as he's just a sophomore and is listed at 6-2, 195-pounds. He provides great athleticism and length at both cornerback and wide receiver.

Notre Dame is taking a look at 2022 ATH Alex Afari

Afari is picking up interest from Notre Dame too. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston is the area recruiter for Alfari, and the Buckeye State prospect had a good time interacting with safeties coach Terry Joseph last weekend.

Afari visited Notre Dame Feb. 1 for its junior day recruiting event. "The visit was awesome," Afari said. "I got to learn a lot about the school, and I enjoyed the coaches and how they made me feel welcomed. The facility was awesome; I really enjoyed it. The campus was beautiful, and I had a great time."