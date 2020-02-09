Standout 2022 ATH Alex Afari Talks Notre Dame Experience
West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West class of 2022 athlete Alex Afari is a fast-rising prospect who has picked up offers from Akron, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia in the past couple of months, his first four offers.
It's easy to see why schools are high on Afari, as he's just a sophomore and is listed at 6-2, 195-pounds. He provides great athleticism and length at both cornerback and wide receiver.
Afari is picking up interest from Notre Dame too. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston is the area recruiter for Alfari, and the Buckeye State prospect had a good time interacting with safeties coach Terry Joseph last weekend.
Afari visited Notre Dame Feb. 1 for its junior day recruiting event.
"The visit was awesome," Afari said. "I got to learn a lot about the school, and I enjoyed the coaches and how they made me feel welcomed. The facility was awesome; I really enjoyed it. The campus was beautiful, and I had a great time."
The sophomore standout doesn't have a Notre Dame offer just yet but plans to continue to keep in contact with the Irish staff.
"The coaching staff was great," Afari noted. "They showed interest in me, and I feel like I will have a great relationship with them. I got a chance to talk to Coach Joseph. I like him a lot; he taught me so much in a little bit of time.
Afari plans to visit Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee in March.
