When Notre Dame faced Clemson on Nov. 7, we published an article about how the starters on each team compared with each other as recruits. Even without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three defensive starters, Clemson held the edge in star ranking per player over Notre Dame (3.9 vs. 3.5) — but the Irish came away victorious, 47-40 in double overtime. In comparing Alabama and Notre Dame, the star-ranking gap is a bit wider. Alabama has a an average of 4.1 per starter, while the Irish are still at 3.5. Based on the depth charts released this week, Alabama and Notre Dame both have 28 starting players. We’re fully aware that there are only 22 actual “starters” on offense and defense, but we included co-starters as indicated on the depth chart at multiple positions.

The amount of four-star recruits along the starting lineups is actually quite close, with Alabama having 17 and the Irish 13. The discrepancy is in the amount of three- and five-star recruits. Alabama has seven five-star starters compared to Notre Dame’s one, and the Crimson Tide has only four three-star starters, while the Irish have 15. Among Notre Dame’s 15 three-star starters are some of the team’s highest-graded players per Pro Football Focus, such as fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book (81.4 rating), sophomore running back Kyren Williams (72.4), junior tight end Tommy Tremble (77.5), senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (79.8) and fifth-year senior cornerback Nick McCloud (77.8). Notre Dame will need supreme performances from these five players, in particular, to pull off the upset as a 20-point underdog. Here’s a position-by-position overview of how the starters facing off in the College Football Playoff semifinals Rose Bowl stack up as recruits.

Quarterback Alabama Stars | Natl. Ranking Notre Dame Stars | Natl. Ranking Mac Jones 4-star | No. 162 Ian Book 3-star | NR

Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones has been incredible. He patiently waited behind Tua Tagovailoa (the Tide signed both in the 2017 class), and when he got his turn to lead, Jones delivered. The Heisman finalist has thrown for 3,737 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2020. Book is in his third season as Notre Dame’s full-time starter and has the Fighting Irish record for most wins as a starting quarterback (30). He has thrown for 2,601 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season, while adding 430 rushing yards and eight scores. Book has certainly outplayed his three-star ranking in college.

The four running backs featured in this game have had strong seasons. Alabama senior Najee Harris finished No. 5 in the Heisman race after rushing for 1,262 yards and a national-high 24 touchdowns. Senior Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 410 yards and added six scores. On the Notre Dame side, Williams has led with way on the ground with 1,061 yards and 12 scores. True freshman Chris Tyree has totaled 480 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama’s offense has been dynamic in large part due to the contributions of Heisman finalist DeVonta Smith. He has caught 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 scores, and was just outside five-star status as a recruit. Notre Dame has a five-star receiver on its roster in Jordan Johnson, but he’s not a starter (or co-starter), so he’s not included. Fifth-year senior Javon McKinley leads Notre Dame in receptions (40) and receiving yards (697), while fifth-year senior Ben Skowronek has the most receiving touchdowns (five).

Alabama fifth-year senior Miller Forristall is sixth on the team in receptions with 20 and has gained 222 yards plus a touchdown. He was largely an unheralded recruit out of Georgia, but has been productive in college. Senior Brock Wright remains listed as Notre Dame's tight end starter, and expectations were high coming into the season for Tremble. However, true freshman Michael Mayer is second on the team in receptions (35) and third in receiving yards (388).

It’s no surprise to see both offensive lines as finalists for the Joe Moore Award. Sophomore Zeke Correll and senior Josh Lugg are co-starters on the depth chart, and a decision on who will be the starter may be announced during Brian Kelly’s Thursday press conference. The Irish have four-star players across the board on its starting quintet. Alabama has two five-stars, but also two three-star players on its line.

Alabama’s starting group isn’t loaded with five-star talent like some may assume, but it’s still a solid unit that allows just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt. Notre Dame’s defensive line starts three three-star players, but this group goes beyond the starting unit with the strong depth it has and often rotates in — just like Alabama. Crimson Tide “reserve” Christian Barmore, a redshirt sophomore, was sidelined early in the year with a knee injury, but has become a standout as a former four-star player, similar to sophomore Isaiah Foskey for Notre Dame.

Redshirt junior Christopher Allen and freshman Will Anderson Jr. are listed at linebacker but make their biggest impact rushing the quarterback. Allen and Anderson lead the Crimson Tide with seven and six sacks, respectively. Sophomore Christian Harris and senior Dylan Moses are tied for the most total tackles on Alabama's roster with 68. Owusu-Koramoah, the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker, headlines a Notre Dame corps that has four three-star recruits.