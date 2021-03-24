Last year at this time, spring drills had already been canceled for a couple of weeks, leaving several unanswered inquiries into August on some top position battles.

Who would be the lead running back?

Was there an alpha figure at receiver such as Chase Claypool in 2019 or Miles Boykin in 2018?

Could anyone among about five candidates emerge at weak side linebacker to replace the graduated Asmar Bilal?

Who would be the second cornerback opposite TaRiq Bracy?

So what are the main queries as the Fighting Irish prepare for 2021 spring drills, which are expected to begin this weekend.

Here’s an overview: