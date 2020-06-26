Notre Dame will remember the 2010s as a return to contention. The Irish averaged seven wins per season in the 13 years between Lou Holtz’s final season and Brian Kelly’s first season. Kelly’s first 10 years, though, produced a 92-37 record (excluding vacated wins), a BCS Championship Game appearance in 2012 and a College Football Playoff spot in 2018. They ended the decade on more stable ground than they have occupied in a while. It earned them the No. 12 spot in Sporting News’ ranking of the 25 best teams of the 2010s, as determined by a formula.

Notre Dame went 92-37 in the 2010s with a pair of 12-0 regular seasons. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

“Kelly led the Irish to a BCS championship appearance and a College Football Playoff appearance as part of undefeated regular seasons, but the reality checks Alabama and Clemson provided show what it takes to reach those national championship heights,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “The Irish are 33-6 the past three seasons and have produced the 11th-most NFL Draft picks.” Going by Sporting News’ formula, Notre Dame had 27 points. The formula gave 10 points for a national championship, five points for a national title game appearance, five points for a CFP berth, three points for a BCS or New Year’s Six Bowl appearance and two points for a Heisman winner. Win percentage, first-round NFL Draft picks and All-Americans since 2010 were each ranked with an AP poll style 15-1 score.