Spiegelman's Predictions: Notre Dame, Tennessee will land four-stars

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has predictions on Notre Dame beating out Michigan for a top running back target and Tennessee finding more success recruiting North Carolina.

Javian Osborne is down to Notre Dame and Michigan and a decision is expected sometime later this spring or immediately after his two mid-summer official visits to both finalists. After touring through both campuses, my prediction is sitting on the Irish, who have made a colossal move in Osborne's recruitment and have emerged as the team best positioned to land the blue-chipper.

Leo Delaney is coming off a big spring that included return visits to leading contenders such as Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee. The four-star OT was a teammate of five-star Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. last year and there's a sense that these two could be playing together again down the line.

Multiple sources have pointed to the Vols as the program to beat in Delaney's recruitment, and I've logged a Rivals FutureCast in favor of Tennessee, which has been incredibly successful recruiting North Carolina blue-chip talent under Josh Heupel.