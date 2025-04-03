Published Apr 3, 2025
Spiegelman's Predictions: Notre Dame, Tennessee will land four-stars
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has predictions on Notre Dame beating out Michigan for a top running back target and Tennessee finding more success recruiting North Carolina.

NOTRE DAME WILL BEAT MICHIGAN FOR TOUTED RUNNING BACK

Javian Osborne is down to Notre Dame and Michigan and a decision is expected sometime later this spring or immediately after his two mid-summer official visits to both finalists. After touring through both campuses, my prediction is sitting on the Irish, who have made a colossal move in Osborne's recruitment and have emerged as the team best positioned to land the blue-chipper.

TENNESSEE WILL LAND FOUR-STAR OT LEO DELANEY

Leo Delaney is coming off a big spring that included return visits to leading contenders such as Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee. The four-star OT was a teammate of five-star Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. last year and there's a sense that these two could be playing together again down the line.

Multiple sources have pointed to the Vols as the program to beat in Delaney's recruitment, and I've logged a Rivals FutureCast in favor of Tennessee, which has been incredibly successful recruiting North Carolina blue-chip talent under Josh Heupel.

