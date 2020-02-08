South Carolina DB Reviews Notre Dame Visit
Boiling Springs (S.C.) High class of 2021 safety Dre Pinckney was happy to make the trip up to South Bend for Notre Dame's junior day recruiting event Feb. 1.
He was originally scheduled to visit Notre Dame back in November for the Virginia Tech game but had to cancel those plans. The Irish staff invited him back up, and Pinckney loved his experience in South Bend.
"I can say the visit was great," Pinckney said. "My family and I were treated with so much hospitality, and I felt really great about that. Along with that, I can say my favorite part was walking into the stadium and being able to watch the game day experience on the Jumbotron.
"Talking with the coaching staff was great as well. I got to talk with Coach [Terry] Joseph the most, and I could tell that was really how he is on a day to day basis. He was real and wasn’t putting on a front and I respected that."
Pinckney got to learn a lot about Notre Dame, and the University as a whole impressed him.
"The facilities and the campus itself was amazing," he noted. "There's so much tradition behind it all, and you can really feel that while walking through it."
Pinckney holds offers from Applachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Liberty. The Irish are showing interest in Pinckney and will continue the evaluation process of him.
"There’s a possibility of an offer coming in the near future, but I’m just going to let time take it’s course," the 6-0, 170-pounder said. "They are really taking their time with me and making sure I have all the boxes checked off. They are going to make a trip down in the spring, so I feel as though I’m high on their board as of right now."
The rising senior hopes to take visits to Liberty, Louisville and West Virginia in the spring.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.