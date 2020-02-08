Boiling Springs (S.C.) High class of 2021 safety Dre Pinckney was happy to make the trip up to South Bend for Notre Dame's junior day recruiting event Feb. 1. He was originally scheduled to visit Notre Dame back in November for the Virginia Tech game but had to cancel those plans. The Irish staff invited him back up, and Pinckney loved his experience in South Bend.

"I can say the visit was great," Pinckney said. "My family and I were treated with so much hospitality, and I felt really great about that. Along with that, I can say my favorite part was walking into the stadium and being able to watch the game day experience on the Jumbotron.

"Talking with the coaching staff was great as well. I got to talk with Coach [Terry] Joseph the most, and I could tell that was really how he is on a day to day basis. He was real and wasn’t putting on a front and I respected that." Pinckney got to learn a lot about Notre Dame, and the University as a whole impressed him.