TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 20, 2023) -- Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is expected to become the next men’s basketball coach at South Florida, sources told BullsInsider.com on Monday. The university has not issued a statement at this time.

Wednesday morning, BullsInsider.com was first to report that Brey was under consideration by the Bulls.

Brey comes to USF after spending the past 23-seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame. In those 23-seasons he won more games (483) than any Fighting Irish head coach, and took them to the NCAA Tournament 13-times – most recently in the 2021-22 season.

On January 19, Brey announced that the 2022-23 season would be his last as head coach at Notre Dame, although he said that he was definitely not done coaching.

Brey, 63, will replace Brian Gregory who went 79-105 in his six seasons at USF. He is the first men’s basketball hire for Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly.

Brey takes over a program that has finished above .500 twice in the last 12-seasons and has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2012.



