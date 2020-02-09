Sophomore LB Gabe Powers On What Stands Out About Notre Dame
Marysville (Ohio) High class of 2022 linebacker Gabe Powers took an unofficial visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers back in January.
"It was really good," Powers said. "I loved it there. The atmosphere there was great."
While in Morgantown for his visit, he received good and unexpected news from Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. Powers told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he had been in contact with the Irish staff for about a week before they offered.
"It was just a blessing," Powers said. "I was humbled to receive the offer. I was surprised; I didn't know it was going to come right then. I was going to come down in the spring sometime, and I thought they may be interested. I was surprised to get the call then."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news