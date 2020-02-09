Marysville (Ohio) High class of 2022 linebacker Gabe Powers took an unofficial visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers back in January.

"It was really good," Powers said. "I loved it there. The atmosphere there was great."

While in Morgantown for his visit, he received good and unexpected news from Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. Powers told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he had been in contact with the Irish staff for about a week before they offered.