Sophomore LB Gabe Powers On What Stands Out About Notre Dame

Marysville (Ohio) High class of 2022 linebacker Gabe Powers took an unofficial visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers back in January.

"It was really good," Powers said. "I loved it there. The atmosphere there was great."

While in Morgantown for his visit, he received good and unexpected news from Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. Powers told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he had been in contact with the Irish staff for about a week before they offered.

Notre Dame extended an offer to 2022 LB Gabe Powers in January.
"It was just a blessing," Powers said. "I was humbled to receive the offer. I was surprised; I didn't know it was going to come right then. I was going to come down in the spring sometime, and I thought they may be interested. I was surprised to get the call then."

