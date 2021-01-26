 Social Media Reaction: Notre Dame Football Players' Jan. 26 Senior Bowl Activities
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-26 20:59:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Social Media Reaction: Notre Dame Players' Jan. 26 Senior Bowl Activities

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Six former Notre Dame players participated in the first day of Senior Bowl activities Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.

Quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, tackle Robert Hainsey, guard Aaron Banks and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes measured in and and then began on-field work. Tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invite, but was not present.

Bennett Skowronek is one of six Notre Dame players at the 2021 Senior Bowl
Bennett Skowronek is one of six Notre Dame players at the 2021 Senior Bowl (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

Each of them began the day with measurements.

Ian Book

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Wingspan: 79.28"

Arm length: 31.28"

Hands: 9 7/8"

Ben Skowronek

Height: 6-2.7

Weight: 211

Wingspan: 80 1/4"

Arm length: 32 5/8"

Hands: 10"

Aaron Banks

Height: 6-5 1/2

Weight: 338

Wingspan: 82"

Arm length: 33 1/8"

Hands: 10 1/8"

Robert Hainsey

Height: 6-4.4

Weight: 302

Wingspan: 79 1/8"

Arm length: 32"

Hands: 9 3/4"

Daelin Hayes

Height: 6-3.6

Weight: 261

Wingspan: 80 1/4"

Arm length: 32"

Hands: 9 1/2"

Ade Ogundeji

Height: 6-4.3

Weight: 256

Wingspan: 85 3/8"

Arm length: 35 1/4"

Hands: 9 5/8"

What They're Saying

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler was impressed with Hayes and Ogundeji's Tuesday performances and highlighted them in his daily notebook.

"Ogundeji is an intriguing prospect because of his speed, length and inside-outside versatility," Brugler wrote. "During one-on-ones, he lined up over the guard and used his 35¼-inch arms to shock and separate, creating a clear lane to the quarterback.

"Hayes was full-speed ahead from his initial stretches to the final whistle at practice. He used his strong hands to deconstruct North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz on one rep and then used speed-to-power to go through Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, putting the 6-foot-8 lineman on his back."

Top Tweets And Videos

Some notes, observations and video of Notre Dame players from media members and scouts in attendance.

----

