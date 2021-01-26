Social Media Reaction: Notre Dame Players' Jan. 26 Senior Bowl Activities
Six former Notre Dame players participated in the first day of Senior Bowl activities Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.
Quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, tackle Robert Hainsey, guard Aaron Banks and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes measured in and and then began on-field work. Tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invite, but was not present.
Each of them began the day with measurements.
Ian Book
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210
Wingspan: 79.28"
Arm length: 31.28"
Hands: 9 7/8"
Ben Skowronek
Height: 6-2.7
Weight: 211
Wingspan: 80 1/4"
Arm length: 32 5/8"
Hands: 10"
Aaron Banks
Height: 6-5 1/2
Weight: 338
Wingspan: 82"
Arm length: 33 1/8"
Hands: 10 1/8"
Robert Hainsey
Height: 6-4.4
Weight: 302
Wingspan: 79 1/8"
Arm length: 32"
Hands: 9 3/4"
Daelin Hayes
Height: 6-3.6
Weight: 261
Wingspan: 80 1/4"
Arm length: 32"
Hands: 9 1/2"
Ade Ogundeji
Height: 6-4.3
Weight: 256
Wingspan: 85 3/8"
Arm length: 35 1/4"
Hands: 9 5/8"
What They're Saying
The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler was impressed with Hayes and Ogundeji's Tuesday performances and highlighted them in his daily notebook.
"Ogundeji is an intriguing prospect because of his speed, length and inside-outside versatility," Brugler wrote. "During one-on-ones, he lined up over the guard and used his 35¼-inch arms to shock and separate, creating a clear lane to the quarterback.
"Hayes was full-speed ahead from his initial stretches to the final whistle at practice. He used his strong hands to deconstruct North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz on one rep and then used speed-to-power to go through Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, putting the 6-foot-8 lineman on his back."
Top Tweets And Videos
Some notes, observations and video of Notre Dame players from media members and scouts in attendance.
Tough few reps for OT Spencer Brown. ND Hayes just went right through him and put Brown on his back during 1v1.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 26, 2021
Rust factor showing early.
I am a little higher on Ian Book than some. His athleticism will give him a shot. Looking good early in 7 on 7 #NotreDame #SeniorBowl— Jeff Schmidt - Football Alliance (@Schmidtalking) January 26, 2021
Top 5 shortest arms of offensive lineman from the @seniorbowl weigh-ins:— Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) January 26, 2021
1. Drake Jackson, KU - 31 1/8”
2. Jack Anderson, TTU - 31 5/8”
3. Creed Humphrey, OU - 31 6/8”
4. Robert Hainsey, ND - 32”
5. Royce Newman, MS - 32 1/4” pic.twitter.com/fWtFiO0wlT
Been a rough day for Ben Skowronek, struggled against press and just had a fumble in 11on11— Matt Holder (@MHolder95) January 26, 2021
It was just like a Notre Dame practice today @seniorbowl with former five-star Daelin Hayes chasing after his Irish teammate, QB Ian Book@DaelinHayes_IX @Ian_Book12 @RivalsDraft pic.twitter.com/KUyshXet01— Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2021
We are in Mobile for the @seniorbowl.— Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2021
Check out Notre Dame QB Ian Book hooking up with Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt and Arizona State WR Frank Darby during today's practice 👇@Ian_Book12 @SageSurratt_14 @_SavageSZN8 pic.twitter.com/sApOaHB04b
Aaron Banks coming out of the blocks like someone pissed him off pic.twitter.com/tOKIuHAQE5— Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) January 26, 2021
Daelin Hayes vs James Hudson pic.twitter.com/Zo0ffxC2Im— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 26, 2021
Notre Dame QB Ian Book with a deep sideline connection to Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/TbenGqpH0w— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 26, 2021
Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks getting extra work in after practice #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/a1Vn8X2keT— Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) January 26, 2021
Notre Dame’s Ian Book, to Arizona State’s Frank Darby, against Cal’s Camryn Bynum https://t.co/70PpXKSgms pic.twitter.com/GzadLZMTVO— Chris Mallee (@mallee_chris_24) January 27, 2021
Notre Dame’s Ian Book, to Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt, against Oklahoma State’s Rodarius Williams pic.twitter.com/9WkIj63YPE— Chris Mallee (@mallee_chris_24) January 27, 2021
Daelin Hayes (right) and Jonathan Cooper (left) running the bags— Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) January 26, 2021
Both looking real explosive early on pic.twitter.com/Vu4GHoPkp5
Top 5 longest arms of defensive lineman from the @seniorbowl weigh-ins:— Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) January 26, 2021
1. Ade Ogundeji, ND - 35 1/4”
2. Payton Turner, HOU - 35”
3. Ta’Quon Graham, TU - 34 7/8”
4. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA - 34 1/8”
5. Chauncy Colston, IOW - 33 3/4” pic.twitter.com/qldxtYxhQl
