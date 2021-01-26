Quarterback Ian Book , wide receiver Ben Skowronek , tackle Robert Hainsey , guard Aaron Banks and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes measured in and and then began on-field work. Tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invite, but was not present.

Six former Notre Dame players participated in the first day of Senior Bowl activities Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.

Each of them began the day with measurements.

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler was impressed with Hayes and Ogundeji's Tuesday performances and highlighted them in his daily notebook.

"Ogundeji is an intriguing prospect because of his speed, length and inside-outside versatility," Brugler wrote. "During one-on-ones, he lined up over the guard and used his 35¼-inch arms to shock and separate, creating a clear lane to the quarterback.

"Hayes was full-speed ahead from his initial stretches to the final whistle at practice. He used his strong hands to deconstruct North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz on one rep and then used speed-to-power to go through Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, putting the 6-foot-8 lineman on his back."