 Snap Counts: Syracuse Orange Versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 10:18:41 -0600') }}

Snap Counts: Syracuse Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-21 victory against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, and none of the Notre Dame players hit that mark.


Quarterback Snap Count Observations

Ian Book is averaging 71 snaps per game this season.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Syracuse 2020 2019

Ian Book

74

710

825

Drew Pyne

4

23

Brendon Clark

18

19

J.D. Carney

1

2

Running Back Snap Count Observations

• Sophomore Kyren Williams has played more snaps (494) than any Notre Dame running back since Josh Adams (580) in 2017.

Running Back
Player Vs. Syracuse 2020 2019

Kyren Williams

58

494

15

Chris Tyree

15

154

C'Bo Flemister

7

90

115

Jahmir Smith

5

62

Cameron Ekanayake

3

3

Kendall Abdur-Rahman

2

{{ article.author_name }}