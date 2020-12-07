Snap Counts: Syracuse Vs. Notre Dame
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-21 victory against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, and none of the Notre Dame players hit that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book is averaging 71 snaps per game this season.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. Syracuse
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
74
|
710
|
825
|
Drew Pyne
|
4
|
23
|
—
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
18
|
19
|
J.D. Carney
|
1
|
2
|
—
Running Back Snap Count Observations
• Sophomore Kyren Williams has played more snaps (494) than any Notre Dame running back since Josh Adams (580) in 2017.
Running Back
|Player
|Vs. Syracuse
|2020
|2019
|
Kyren Williams
|
58
|
494
|
15
|
Chris Tyree
|
15
|
154
|
—
|
C'Bo Flemister
|
7
|
90
|
115
|
Jahmir Smith
|
—
|
5
|
62
|
Cameron Ekanayake
|
3
|
3
|
—
|
Kendall Abdur-Rahman
|
—
|
2
|
—
