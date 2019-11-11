News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 13:30:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Duke

BlueAndGold
Staff

Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in its 38-7 victory against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke (10) is congratulated by teammates following Finke's touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke (10) is congratulated by teammates following Finke's touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP)

OFFENSE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}