Snap Counts: North Carolina Vs. Notre Dame
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-17 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, with fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book is averaging 70.7 snaps per game this season.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. UNC
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
73
|
636
|
825
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
18
|
—
|
Drew Pyne
|
—
|
19
|
—
|
J.D. Carney
|
—
|
1
|
—
Running Back Snap Count Observations
• Against North Carolina, sophomore Kyren Williams played the second-most snaps (61) in a game of his Notre Dame career. He played 70 snaps against Clemson on Nov. 7.
