Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 12-7 victory against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and all five offensive linemen played 70 snaps in the 12-7 win over Louisville ((Notre Dame Athletics))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 70, with Ian Book and the five starting Notre Dame offensive linemen hitting that mark.

