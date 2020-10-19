Snap Counts: Louisville Vs. Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 12-7 victory against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 70, with Ian Book and the five starting Notre Dame offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Senior quarterback Ian Book is averaging 65.75 snaps per game thus far this season. He averaged 63.46 snaps in 2019.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. Louisville
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
70
|
263
|
825
|
Drew Pyne
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
J.D. Carney
|
-
|
1
|
-
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news