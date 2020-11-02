Snap Counts: Georgia Tech Vs. Notre Dame
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-13 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, with quarterback Ian Book and four offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book still played 73 snaps, which is higher than his season average of 67.2. He averaged 63.46 snaps in 2019.
|Player
|Vs. Georgia Tech
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
73
|
403
|
825
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
18
|
19
|
Drew Pyne
|
—
|
19
|
—
|
J.D. Carney
|
—
|
1
|
—
Running Back Snap Count Observations
• For the second game in a row, junior C'Bo Flemister has played more snaps than freshman Chris Tyree.
|Players
|Vs. Georgia Tech
|2020
|2019
|
Kyren Williams
|
39
|
264
|
15
|
Chris Tyree
|
23
|
89
|
—
|
C'Bo Flemister
|
18
|
62
|
115
|
Jafar Armstrong
|
2
|
41
|
193
|
Jahmir Smith
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
Kendall Abdur-Rahman
|
—
|
2
|
—
