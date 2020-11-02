Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-13 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Notre Dame sophomore Isaiah Foskey (No. 7) played 26 snaps in a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, with quarterback Ian Book and four offensive linemen hitting that mark.



Quarterback Snap Count Observations • Ian Book still played 73 snaps, which is higher than his season average of 67.2. He averaged 63.46 snaps in 2019.

Quarterback Player Vs. Georgia Tech 2020 2019 Ian Book 73 403 825 Brendon Clark — 18 19 Drew Pyne — 19 — J.D. Carney — 1 —