 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Snap Counts From The 31-13 Victory Over The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 14:58:00 -0600') }} football

Snap Counts: Georgia Tech Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-13 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Notre Dame sophomore Isaiah Foskey (No. 7) played 26 snaps in a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 73, with quarterback Ian Book and four offensive linemen hitting that mark.


Quarterback Snap Count Observations

Ian Book still played 73 snaps, which is higher than his season average of 67.2. He averaged 63.46 snaps in 2019.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Georgia Tech 2020 2019

Ian Book

73

403

825

Brendon Clark

18

19

Drew Pyne

19

J.D. Carney

1

Running Back Snap Count Observations

• For the second game in a row, junior C'Bo Flemister has played more snaps than freshman Chris Tyree.

Running Back
Players Vs. Georgia Tech 2020 2019

Kyren Williams

39

264

15

Chris Tyree

23

89

C'Bo Flemister

18

62

115

Jafar Armstrong

2

41

193

Jahmir Smith

5

Kendall Abdur-Rahman

2

