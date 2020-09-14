Snap Counts: Duke Vs. Notre Dame
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 27-13 victory against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.
OFFENSE
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 75 — with Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.
|Player
|Vs. Duke
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
75
|
825
Quarterback Snap Count Observation(s)
• Book average 63.5 snaps per game in 2019. The most snaps he played last season in a game was 93 against Virginia Tech.
|Player
|Vs. Duke
|2019
|
Kyren Williams
|
52
|
15
|
Chris Tyree
|
13
|
-
|
Jafar Armstrong
|
8
|
193
|
Jahmir Smith
|
5
|
115
Running Snap Count Observation(s)
• Kyren Williams' previous high was 14 snaps against Bowling Green in 2019. He was also on the field for one snap against Louisville in week one.
|Player
|Vs. Duke
|2019
|
Javon McKinley
|
61
|
231
|
Joe Wilkins
|
40
|
81
|
Avery Davis
|
37
|
70
|
Ben Skowronek
|
26
|
-
|
Lawrence Keys
|
14
|
263
Wide Receiver Snap Count Observation(s)
• Joe Wilkins, who came in for an injured Ben Skowronek, played 40 snaps. In 2019, he played a total of 81 snaps with a season-high of 24 against Bowling Green.
