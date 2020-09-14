 Notre Dame Football Snap Counts From 27-13 Victory Over Duke
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 16:39:21 -0500') }} football

Snap Counts: Duke Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 27-13 victory against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

The number of snaps played for every Notre Dame player on offense and defense against Duke
The number of snaps played for every Notre Dame player on offense and defense against Duke (Notre Dame Athletics)

OFFENSE

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 75 — with Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Duke 2019

Ian Book

75

825
Stats Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Quarterback Snap Count Observation(s)

• Book average 63.5 snaps per game in 2019. The most snaps he played last season in a game was 93 against Virginia Tech.

Running Back
Player Vs. Duke 2019

Kyren Williams

52

15

Chris Tyree

13

-

Jafar Armstrong

8

193

Jahmir Smith

5

115
Stats Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Running Snap Count Observation(s)

Kyren Williams' previous high was 14 snaps against Bowling Green in 2019. He was also on the field for one snap against Louisville in week one.

Wide Receiver
Player Vs. Duke 2019

Javon McKinley

61

231

Joe Wilkins

40

81

Avery Davis

37

70

Ben Skowronek

26

-

Lawrence Keys

14

263
Stats Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Wide Receiver Snap Count Observation(s)

Joe Wilkins, who came in for an injured Ben Skowronek, played 40 snaps. In 2019, he played a total of 81 snaps with a season-high of 24 against Bowling Green.

