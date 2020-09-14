Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 27-13 victory against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

The number of snaps played for every Notre Dame player on offense and defense against Duke (Notre Dame Athletics)

OFFENSE

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 75 — with Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.

Quarterback Player Vs. Duke 2019 Ian Book 75 825

Quarterback Snap Count Observation(s) • Book average 63.5 snaps per game in 2019. The most snaps he played last season in a game was 93 against Virginia Tech.

Running Back Player Vs. Duke 2019 Kyren Williams 52 15 Chris Tyree 13 - Jafar Armstrong 8 193 Jahmir Smith 5 115

Running Snap Count Observation(s) • Kyren Williams' previous high was 14 snaps against Bowling Green in 2019. He was also on the field for one snap against Louisville in week one.