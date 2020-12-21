Snap Counts: Clemson Vs. Notre Dame In ACC Championship
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 34-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday in the ACC Championship.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 61, with quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book is averaging 70.1 snaps per game this season.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. Clemson
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
61
|
771
|
825
|
Drew Pyne
|
—
|
23
|
—
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
18
|
19
|
J.D. Carney
|
—
|
2
|
—
Running Back Snap Count Observations
• Sophomore Kyren Williams has played more snaps (542) than any Notre Dame running back since Josh Adams (580) in 2017.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news