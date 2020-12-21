Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 34-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday in the ACC Championship.

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 61, with quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.



Quarterback Snap Count Observations • Ian Book is averaging 70.1 snaps per game this season.