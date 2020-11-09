Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 47-40 double-overtime victory against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (No. 12) played more snaps against Clemson than he had all season. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 82, with quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.

Quarterback Snap Count Observations • Ian Book played 82 snaps, which is the most he's played all season.