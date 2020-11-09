 Snap Counts: Clemson Vs. Notre Dame
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 09:09:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Clemson Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 47-40 double-overtime victory against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (No. 12) played more snaps against Clemson than he had all season.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (No. 12) played more snaps against Clemson than he had all season. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 82, with quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.

Quarterback Snap Count Observations

Ian Book played 82 snaps, which is the most he's played all season.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Clemson 2020 2019

Ian Book

82

485

825

Brendon Clark

18

19

Drew Pyne

19

J.D. Carney

1

Running Back Snap Count Observations

The 70 snaps for Kyren Williams represent the most snaps he's played in a Notre Dame uniform.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}