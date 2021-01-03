 Snap Counts: Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish In The College Football Playoffs
football

Snap Counts: Alabama Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-14 loss to Alabama on Friday in the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame lost to No. 1 Alabama 31-14 in the College Football Playoffs
Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 83, with all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.


Quarterback Snap Count Observations

Ian Book averaged 71 snaps per game this season. No other Notre Dame quarterback played more than 25 snaps total all year.

Quarterback
Player Vs. Alabama 2020 2019

Ian Book

81

852

825

Drew Pyne

2

25

Brendon Clark

19

18

J.D. Carney

2

