Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 31-14 loss to Alabama on Friday in the College Football Playoffs.
Offense
• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 83, with all five starting offensive linemen hitting that mark.
Quarterback Snap Count Observations
• Ian Book averaged 71 snaps per game this season. No other Notre Dame quarterback played more than 25 snaps total all year.
Quarterback
|Player
|Vs. Alabama
|2020
|2019
|
Ian Book
|
81
|
852
|
825
|
Drew Pyne
|
2
|
25
|
—
|
Brendon Clark
|
—
|
19
|
18
|
J.D. Carney
|
—
|
2
|
—
