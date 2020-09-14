Based on rewatching much of the game and using the advanced analytical tools Pro Football Focus offers, below are offensive and defensive observations from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.

Notre Dame picked up its first win of the season in a 27-13 win over Duke. Throughout the game, the Fighting Irish offense and defense looked lackadaisical at times, but the collective performance was enough to get the job done against a well-coached but far less talented Blue Devil team.

Williams Thrives Running Outside of Tackles

Two days after Notre Dame’s first-ever conference football game, sophomore Kyren Williams was named the ACC running back of the week after he had 205 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Duke.

More than half his yards and both his scores came on the ground. He was praised for much of the game for running hard and finding a way to stay on his feet, including on his first touchdown run up the middle, when he was hit well short of the goal line but somehow stayed upright and found the end zone.

But for as hard as he ran between the tackles, most of his rushing production came off the edge. According to PFF, 89 of William’s 112 rushing yards came on his eight runs outside the tackles (11.1 yards per attempt). On his 11 rushing attempts between the tackles, he ran for 23 yards (2.1 yards per attempt).