Notre Dame has produced 33 total draft picks, 19 players in the first three rounds and eight first round draft picks during the Brian Kelly era. That number will grow next season, and if ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is correct the numbers could grow quite a bit when the 2019 NFL Draft rolls around.

Six Notre Dame players were named to Kiper's early big board for the 2019 Draft, which is broken into a Top 5 seniors and a Top 5 underclassmen at each position.

There were three offensive players and three defensive players on his list.

Fifth-year seniors Alex Bars (guard) and Sam Mustipher (center) were named the No. 2 players in the nation at their respective positions in the senior class.

Senior tight end Alizé Mack - who is considered a redshirt junior by Kiper - was listed as the No. 5 underclass tight end. Arguably no player on the roster could see a greater rise up draft boards with a breakout 2018 season than Mack. Anyone who breaks down Notre Dame's film will see his athleticism, size and talent. Those same people will also see that Mack doesn't play with the focus and consistency needed to be a great player, but if he can fix those two parts of his game he will explode onto the national scene this fall.

Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is listed by Kiper as the No. 2 senior defensive tackle on his board. That is an impressive ranking for Tillery considering how loaded the defensive line is in across the nation in 2018.

Senior linebacker Te'von Coney began the 2017 season as a rotation player coming off the bench. By season's end he had emerged as a starter and led the Irish in tackles (116) and tackles for loss (13). He is starting to get more and more national attention, and Kiper has him ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the senior class.

Junior cornerback Julian Love broke onto the national scene a season ago when he set a school record with 23 passes defensed and also picked off three passes, returning two for touchdowns. Kiper has Love ranked as the No. 3 underclass cornerback in the country. Love ranked second in the country in pass break ups (20) and passes defensed (23) a season ago.

Michigan leads the way for Notre Dame's opponents, with eight players making Kiper's list. The Wolverines have seven position players to go with kicker Quinn Nordin, who ranks No. 2 on the underclass specialists list. Devin Bush ranked No. 1 on the underclass board at inside linebacker, Rashan Gary ranked No. 2 on the underclass board at defensive end, Khaleke Hudson ranked No. 2 on the underclass safety board, quarterback Shea Patterson ranked No. 3 on the underclass quarterback board, Ben Bredeson ranked No. 3 on the underclass guard board, Lavert Hill ranked No. 4 on the underclass cornerback board and Chase Winovich ranked No. 5 on the senior defensive end board.

Stanford is next on the board with six total players, including punter Jake Bailey, who ranks No. 1 on the senior specialist board. Bryce Love ranks No. 1 on the senior running back board, Kaden Smith ranks No. 2 on the underclass tight end board, Nate Herbig ranks No. 2 on the underclass guard board, Bobby Okereke ranks No. 3 on the underclass inside linebacker board and Jesse Burkett ranks No. 4 on the senior center board.

USC has five players on the board. Cameron Smith ranks No. 2 on the senior inside linebacker board, Tyler Petite ranks No. 2 on the senior tight end board, Marvell Tell ranks No. 3 on the senior safety board, Toa Lobendahn ranks No. 3 on the senior center board, Porter Gustin ranks No. 4 on the senior outside linebacker board.

Florida State has three players on the board. Brian Burns ranks No. 3 on the underclass defensive end board, Johnathan Vickers ranks No. 4 on the senior fullback board, Alec Eberle ranks No. 5 on the senior center board.

Northwestern had two players on the board. Cameron Green ranked No. 1 on the senior fullback board while Clayton Thorson ranked No. 4 on the senior quarterback board.

Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter ranked No. 4 on the underclass specialist board.

Notre Dame faced 31 players from the list in 2017.