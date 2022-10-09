LAS VEGAS — Marcus Freeman’s decision to attempt a two-point conversion in the first half Saturday could have come back to haunt him. When Notre Dame went up 18-6 late in the second quarter, the Irish head coach opted to keep kicker Blake Grupe on the sideline and try to extend the lead to 14 points. Quarterback Drew Pyne didn’t complete a pass into the end zone, so Notre Dame’s lead remained 12. The lack of an extra point following that touchdown left Notre Dame vulnerable to a BYU comeback in the fourth quarter. The Irish (3-2) managed to hold onto a 28-20 victory over No. 16 BYU (4-2), but one point was the difference between a one-possession and two-possession game. Freeman said after the game he consulted an analytics book that suggested the Irish should go for two. “I felt like we were having a rhythm. We were going, and we felt confident in the two-point play,” Freeman said. “We didn't execute, and those are one of those things you look back and say, ‘OK, if we wouldn’t have called it and kicked the extra point, it would have been a nine-point game.’ But if they would have scored, we would have to go for two at some point if it was a closer game.” Freeman should rethink chasing points in the first half of a game, but he doesn’t have to fret over the decision too much. Instead, he can embrace an impressive victory at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. These six plays defined the outcome of Notre Dame's 11th Shamrock Series win in 11 games.

1. Jayden Thomas’ first career touchdown catch

Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Thomas entered Saturday’s game with three catches for 32 yards in his young Notre Dame career. He more than matched that output against BYU. Pyne made Thomas work for his first catch of the game Saturday. On third-and-3, Pyne looked his way as Thomas ran a fade from the slot position. Thomas gained outside leverage on nickelback Jakob Robinson, but Pyne made him slow down to try to catch an underthrown pass. Thomas bailed out Pyne by leaping and reaching over Robinson and securing the ball with his right arm and the ball pressed against Robinson’s back. The 30-yard touchdown reception put Notre Dame up 18-6 with 1:03 left in the second quarter and gave Thomas his first career score. “Jayden Thomas went up there and made a play.” Pyne said. “I underthrew it, and he went up there and made an unbelievable play. I'm so proud of him. We're going to need him to keep doing what he's doing. And he's going to be a big role for us in the future.” Thomas made a couple more catches to finish his career day with three receptions for 74 yards. Only tight end Michael Mayer totaled more receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for the Irish on Saturday. Notre Dame’s passing attack sorely needed more playmakers beyond Mayer, wide receiver Lorenzo Styles and the running back trio. If Thomas can deliver repeat performances of Saturday’s effort, the Irish will be much tougher to defend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HTyBHRVQgSVQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q Z3B0MzMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZ3B0MzMzPC9hPjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TQ1RPUDEwP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0NUT1AxMDwvYT4geCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29JcmlzaD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSXJpc2g8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XNGFhRzFIVU1QIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVzRhYUcxSFVNUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIEZv b3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTExMjQzNzE2NTA5Njk2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. Audric Estimé’s hurdle after Drew Pyne’s magic act

The best game of Pyne’s career had a little bit of everything for him. He hit open receivers. He fit the ball into tight windows. He even scrambled for a five-yard gain to convert a third-and-4 by not-so-nimbly maneuvering around a BYU defensive lineman. The most ridiculous play from Pyne, who finished 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for 262 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, came on an improvised shovel pass to running back Audric Estimé in the third quarter. Pyne shook off defensive end Tyler Batty to avoid a sack and made an underhand throw to Estimé as he went to the ground with defensive tackle Bruce Mitchell providing more pressure. Estimé, who failed to successfully cut block Batty, got up off the ground in time to make himself available to Pyne as a target. Then Estimé added some flair to the end of the play by hurdling linebacker Max Tooley near the end of his 13-yard gain. "I was pretty surprised myself,” Pyne said of his pass. “And it works, I guess. And then he hurdles someone, so it's pretty good.” The pass itself illustrated the confidence level with which Pyne played. “Drew Pyne is always ready to go,” Freeman said. “And now what you're seeing is the execution starting to be there, so the confidence is continuing to rise.” Estimé led the Irish with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.9 per carry) and picked up 19 yards after the catch on his lone reception. He remained Notre Dame’s most efficient running back and continued to find ways to impress. “He’s a bulldozer,” Freeman said. “And when that bulldozer starts jumping, bulldozers aren’t supposed to be off the ground. You know what I mean? Bulldozers are supposed to stay on the ground. To see him do that, it just shows his athleticism, but he's playing at a high level.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcCB1cCBhbmQgYXdheS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0F1ZHJpY0VzdGltZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVkcmlj RXN0aW1lPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3N5YlFJRDJMYmsi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zeWJRSUQyTGJrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5v dHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5MTk1MzU3 MjUyNDg1MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. Michael Mayer’s second touchdown catch

Mayer raised the bar to another level with the most dominant performance of his career. His 11 catches Saturday were the most ever by a Notre Dame tight end in a single game. He did that on the same day he surpassed Tyler Eifert (140 catches) as Notre Dame’s all-time leader in career receptions for a tight end. Mayer bumped his career total to 146 receptions after his 11-catch, 118-yard, 2-touchdown performance against BYU. Mayer scored Notre Dame’s first touchdown early in the second quarter. Then he gave the Irish a 25-6 lead with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Pyne with 8:05 left in the third quarter. Fittingly, Mayer’s second touchdown came on a third-and-6 play. It was his fifth third-down conversion of the game. BYU simply couldn’t stop him. "He's kind of uncoverable,” Pyne said. Mayer credited Pyne for putting the right amount of touch on the pass, which allowed him to catch the ball with outstretched hands with safety Micah Harper unable to stop him. “It was perfect. Drew knew I had the guy man-to-man,” Mayer said. “I bet you he was probably thinking of going to me the entire play either way.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXRjaCAgIyDwn5SfICBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NTWF5ZXIxMDAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNTWF5 ZXIxMDAxPC9hPiBpcyBhbm90aGVyIElyaXNoIHRvdWNoZG93bjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tRWHFFSmRGdXIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r UVhxRUpkRnVyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05E Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5MjA0ODk0OTMyNDE4NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (in white) was catching passes even with defenders like Micah Harper in tight coverage. (AP Photo/John Locher)

4. Kody Epps’ long touchdown to keep BYU in the game

Notre Dame was threatening to turn the game into a rout until Kody Epps delivered his second touchdown of the day. The BYU wide receiver ran uncovered deep in the middle of the field. After catching the pass, Epps outran cornerback Jaden Mickey and ran around safety Houston Griffith to finish the play in the end zone. Mickey, a freshman, has been on the field for a number of big passing plays from opposing offenses this season. But it wasn’t clear who should have followed Epps once he ran deeper into the secondary. Safety Brandon Joseph vacated that area of the field on a blitz, which created even more room for Epps to operate. Epps provided all the significant production for BYU’s passing attack. His teammates totaled five catches for 20 yards while he tallied four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Epps gave BYU its only lead of the game when he caught a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaren Hall on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter. His second touchdown shifted the momentum in BYU’s favor for a stretch. The Cougars followed it up with a 10-play, 87-yard touchdown drive to cut the margin to 25-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTEwuIFRIRS4gV0FZLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VwcHNLb2R5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFcHBzS29keTwv YT4g8J+UpfCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzR1cm9uSk5naDEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80dXJvbkpOZ2gxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJZ VSBGT09UQkFMTCAoQEJZVWZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JZVWZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTIyNDAyNzkyMTY1 Mzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. Notre Dame’s fourth-down stand

BYU needed a touchdown. Notre Dame needed a stop. The Irish got their wish when the Cougars attempted a fourth-and-1 conversion at the ND 27-yard line. BYU chose to hand the ball off to running back Lopini Katoa. The Irish were prepared for it. Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah held his ground as Katoa ran his direction. Linebacker JD Bertrand filled the hole BYU’s offensive line was trying to create. And defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola helped bring Katoa down from behind by fighting through his initial double team. “At the biggest moments, he shows up,” Freeman said of Ademilola. “You can't say enough about a guy like that, that you know in the biggest moments you can depend on him.” Notre Dame’s defense appeared on the verge of a Fiesta Bowl-like collapse until it limited BYU to one yard on third-and-2 and no gain on fourth-and-1. Those run stuffs allowed the defense to redeem itself after giving up 162 of BYU’s 276 total yards on just two drives in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWVkZWQgdG8gY3V0IHRoaXMgb25lIHVwIHJlYWwgcXVpY2sgdG8g bWFrZSBzdXJlIE5hbmEgT3NhZm8tTWVuc2FoIGFuZCBKRCBCZXJ0cmFuZCBn ZXQgc29tZSBjcmVkaXQgZm9yIHRoZSBmb3VydGgtZG93biBzdHVmZiBpbiBh ZGRpdGlvbiB0byBKYXlzb24gQWRlbWlsb2xhLiBOT00gaG9sZHMgaGlzIGdy b3VuZC4gQmVydHJhbmQgZmlsbHMgdGhlIGhvbGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW5zaWRlTkRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGluc2lkZU5Ec3BvcnRzPC9hPjxicj5FeHRlbmRlZCBoaWdobGln aHRzIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORG9uTkJD P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBORG9uTkJDPC9hPjogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NIMU9LcG9qMDAiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TSDFPS3Bv ajAwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcHJ2eDhEUmRyRCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Bydng4RFJkckQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIg SmFtZXMgKEBUSmFtZXNORCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9USmFtZXNORC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODk3Mjk1ODU2Njk0ODg2ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

6. Logan Diggs’ 33-yard run to help run out the clock

Notre Dame’s offense made sure to keep the ball in its possession to end the game by giving the ball to its running backs. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could have been tempted to call a pass after a holding penalty on right guard Josh Lugg pushed Notre Dame back into second-and-17. However, Rees didn’t lose faith in the Irish running game. Pyne handed the ball to running back Logan Diggs, which led him to a hole created by pulling left guard Jarrett Patterson, right tackle Blake Fisher and Mayer. Diggs could have been limited to a five-yard gain, but he avoided a diving defender to pick up the first down and fought off linebacker Payton Wilgar before finally being taken down after a 33-yard gain. Notre Dame needed just one more first down to put away the game, and Estimé picked it up with four yards on third-and-4. The Irish offensive line cleared the way for 234 rushing yards including 17 carries for 93 yards from Diggs. Notre Dame’s line also prevented Pyne from being sacked all game. “Our O-line, even on the last drive, they continued to get those first downs when we needed them when (BYU) knew we were running the ball,” Freeman said. “They knew we were running it. I've told them, that's the sign of a great offensive line — when they know you're running the ball and you're able to get first downs. That's an O-line-driven program.” BOX SCORE: NOTRE DAME 28, NO. 16 BYU 20