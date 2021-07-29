Sink Or Swim: Notre Dame Football OL Zeke Correll Has Paved His Own Path

Editor's Note: This story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated August 2021 edition of the magazine. Subscribe to the magazine here.

Zeke Correll was quite literally born into the heat of competition.

Eighteen years after Steve and Lisa Correll had their first child, Sarah, they had their last, Zeke. In between, the Correll family grew by seven children, four of which were boys. The youngest of five brothers, Zeke learned from an early age nothing would be handed to him.

Absolutely nothing.

“Our whole family is competitive, and Zeke hated — hated — to lose,” Steve Correll said. “They wouldn’t give him any slack. They’d go out to play hoops, they’d beat him and he’d start crying. They wouldn’t let him win. And this was every day.”