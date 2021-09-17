Singer: Notre Dame recruiting thriving under Mike Elston

You’ve got to give credit where credit is due. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has been given plenty of it, but it still might not be enough. The longtime Notre Dame assistant has worn many hats since joining the Irish staff in 2010, and he may be at his best right now, especially from a recruiting perspective, which this column will focus on. Earlier this year, Elston returned to his role as recruiting coordinator, a position he held from 2015-17. He led Notre Dame in the billboard campaign over the spring. Notre Dame had signage with various Irish players on them in strategically picked cities from across the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jersey City/New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Tampa Bay.

Whether it's going after defensive linemen or leading the Irish recruiting office, Elston has been excellent. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Notre Dame owned its built-in holiday of St. Patrick’s Day with its “Pot of Gold” initiative. The Irish staff contacted in the ballpark of 60 recruits with about half of them being already offered targets and the other half being new offers. A great deal of scouting and preparation went into that campaign. There was also the virtual recruiting blitz Notre Dame had in May. Since the Irish staff couldn’t hit the road in April and May like it would during a normal year due to the dead period, Notre Dame contacted over 1,000 high school coaches from coast to coast in a span of seven business days.

Recruiting consistency and excellence

Those initiatives involved Elston’s duties as a recruiting coordinator. When one looks at his recruiting as a defensive line coach, it’s even more impressive. Elston currently has 11 players active in the NFL (practice squads included): Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem, Ade Ogundeji, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara, Jerry Tillery, Jaylon Smith, Sheldon Day, Isaac Rochell, Jamir Jones and Stephon Tuitt. Whether it’s a three-star Western Michigan flip like Ogundeji or a five-star player such as Hayes, Elston is sending players to the league. The Irish have a strong trio currently committed in the 2022 cycle. St. Louis John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford (5.9 four-star), Chantilly (Va.) High’s Aiden Gobaira (5.8 four-star) and Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish (5.7 three-star), are locked in with the Fighting Irish. Hinish’s upside is in line with his older brother Kurt’s as an interior stalwart. Ford and Gobaira have enormous ceilings as edge defenders. The 2023 class may end up as Elston’s best group yet.

Notre Dame’s first pledge of the 2023 class came from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep’s Keon Keeley, the nation’s No. 3 weak-side defensive end and No. 106 overall player per Rivals. The 6-6, 230-pounder chose Notre Dame over Florida, Florida State and Miami. Keeley is off to a fantastic start to his junior season through three games, posting 26 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries. The day after Keeley announced his pledge, the Irish pulled a stunner when Mentor (Ohio) High’s Brenan Vernon, Rivals’ No. 3 strong-side defensive end and No. 8 overall recruit and in America, picked Notre Dame over Ohio State, the heavily perceived favorite. Notre Dame pulled out all of the stops to land the pledge from Vernon, including the entire staff wearing a pair of Vans shoes, which is Vernon’s favorite.

What’s next?

Per BlueandGold.com’s reporting, Notre Dame had 15 defensive line recruits who rank as at least four-star prospects per Rivals visit in the months of June and July. Keeley and Vernon were among that group. The duo was Elston’s top targets at vyper and strong-side defensive end, respectively. With it being this early in the recruiting process, Notre Dame can be very picky with what it wants to do next. It’s very early to project 2023 numbers, but on the defensive line, look for the Irish to add at least one interior player. Notre Dame could also take an additional edge defender if he’s too good to turn down. Notre Dame is in pursuit of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s Jason Moore, the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 32 overall recruit in the 2023 class per Rivals. Moore hasn’t been able to visit campus yet, but he hopes to make that happen this fall.