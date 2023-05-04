SG Cole Certa gives Notre Dame men's basketball its first 2024 commitment
After putting the finishing touches on his 2023 recruiting class, new Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry didn't waste any time in creating momentum in the 2024 class.
Shrewsberry received Thursday a verbal commitment from 2024 shooting guard Cole Certa following a three-day streak of receiving formal verbal commitments from all three of his former Penn State signees in the 2023 class.
Certa became Notre Dame's first commitment in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Certa averaged 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a junior at Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic.
Certa committed to Notre Dame over offers from Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Butler, Drake and others. He became one of Shrewberry's first Notre Dame offers after Shrewsberry previously offered Certa at Penn State.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Certa has not yet received a rating or ranking from Rivals.
The coordinated commitment streak started Monday with three-star shooting guard Braeden Shrewberry, Micah's son, finally announcing his commitment to the Irish. Then four-star power forward Carey Booth, a Rivals100 prospect, announced his commitment Tuesday. Three-star shooting guard Logan Imes completed the 2023 class when he announced his pledge Wednesday. That trio joined previously signed Markus Burton, a three-star point guard who won Indiana Mr. Basketball, in Notre Dame's 2023 class.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports