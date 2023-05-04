After putting the finishing touches on his 2023 recruiting class, new Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry didn't waste any time in creating momentum in the 2024 class.

Shrewsberry received Thursday a verbal commitment from 2024 shooting guard Cole Certa following a three-day streak of receiving formal verbal commitments from all three of his former Penn State signees in the 2023 class.

Certa became Notre Dame's first commitment in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Certa averaged 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a junior at Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic.

Certa committed to Notre Dame over offers from Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Butler, Drake and others. He became one of Shrewberry's first Notre Dame offers after Shrewsberry previously offered Certa at Penn State.

