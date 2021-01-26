Notre Dame took home one final batch of honors from its lone season in the ACC.

Seven Irish players were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Monday. Grad student quarterback Ian Book, graduate wide receivers Javon McKinley and Bennett Skowronek, freshman tight end Michael Mayer, senior right tackle Robert Hainsey, graduate left guard Tommy Kraemer and senior linebacker Drew White claimed the award.

To be selected, a player needed to have a minimum GPA of 3.0 for the fall 2020 semester and a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA. There were 95 All-Academic team selections across the ACC. Team members were chosen by a group of ACC football players nominated by their teammates.

Five of Notre Dame’s All-Academic selections also earned awards for their on-field performance. Kraemer was a first-team All-ACC selection, Hainsey was a second-team pick, and Book and Mayer were third-teamers. McKinley was honorable mention All-ACC.

Book and Hainsey served as team captains in 2019 and 2020. Hainsey was named a Senior CLASS Award First-Team All-American. Skowronek joins both as 2021 Senior Bowl participants.

Duke had 11 All-Academic Team Selections, the most in the conference. Clemson and Miami had nine each.