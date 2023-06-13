The Rivals250 for the 2024 class received its first update Tuesday since February, but very little changed for Notre Dame’s football commits.

The seven Irish pledges who entered the week ranked inside the top 250 remained in the top 250, and the three of those who were inside the top 100 remained there as well.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame’s commits didn’t see much positive movement. Running back Kedren Young, Notre Dame’s lowest-ranked commit among the Rivals250, was the lone Irish commit to move up any spots in the overall ranking. He moved up just three spots to No. 210 overall as the No. 18 running back.

Quarterback CJ Carr, Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitment, missed the cutoff for a five-star rating once again. As the No. 21 overall prospect, he’s the top-ranked four-star recruit in the entire 2024 class.

TUESDAYS WITH GORNEY: Keep an eye on CJ Carr, Peter Jones and Loghan Thomas

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: What can CJ Carr do to earn a fifth star?

Notre Dame’s third-ranked 2024 class of 19 commitments still contains 11 four-star recruits and eight three-star recruits, but that could change later this week as the rest of the updated position rankings are revealed.

Inside ND Sports takes a closer look at the movement in the Rivals250 for Notre Dame’s commits.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE