Seven Notre Dame commits remain in updated Rivals250 for 2024 class
The Rivals250 for the 2024 class received its first update Tuesday since February, but very little changed for Notre Dame’s football commits.
The seven Irish pledges who entered the week ranked inside the top 250 remained in the top 250, and the three of those who were inside the top 100 remained there as well.
Unfortunately, Notre Dame’s commits didn’t see much positive movement. Running back Kedren Young, Notre Dame’s lowest-ranked commit among the Rivals250, was the lone Irish commit to move up any spots in the overall ranking. He moved up just three spots to No. 210 overall as the No. 18 running back.
Quarterback CJ Carr, Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitment, missed the cutoff for a five-star rating once again. As the No. 21 overall prospect, he’s the top-ranked four-star recruit in the entire 2024 class.
Notre Dame’s third-ranked 2024 class of 19 commitments still contains 11 four-star recruits and eight three-star recruits, but that could change later this week as the rest of the updated position rankings are revealed.
Inside ND Sports takes a closer look at the movement in the Rivals250 for Notre Dame’s commits.
QB CJ Carr
Previously: No. 18 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback
Currently: No. 21 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback (down 3 overall)
WR Cam Williams
Previously: No. 42 overall as the No. 7 wide receiver
Currently: No. 49 overall as the No. 9 wide receiver (down 7 overall)
OG Peter Jones
Previously: No. 90 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard
Currently: No. 91 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard (down 1 overall)
RB Aneyas Williams
Previously: No. 108 overall as the No. 1 all-purpose back
Currently: No. 134 overall as the No. 2 all-purpose back (down 26 overall)
CB Leonard Moore
Previously: No. 152 overall as the No. 19 cornerback
Currently: No. 196 overall as the No. 21 cornerback (down 44 overall)
DE Loghan Thomas
Previously: No. 162 overall as the No. 9 weakside defensive end
Currently: No. 184 overall as the No. 8 weakside defensive end (down 22 overall)
RB Kedren Young
Previously: No. 213 overall as the No. 16 running back
Currently: No. 210 overall as the No. 18 running back
Targets in the Rivals250
Eight of Notre Dame’s remaining targets in the 2024 class are also in the Rivals250.
DT Justin Scott: No. 8 overall (no movement)
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: No. 35 overall (up 25 spots)
WDE Elijah Rushing: No. 57 overall (down 4 spots)
ATH Brauntae Johnson: No. 58 overall (down 2 spots)
OT Guerby Lambert: No. 62 overall (up 24 spots)
LB Chris Cole: No. 139 overall (new to Rivals250)
OT Grant Brix: No. 151 overall (new to Rivals250)
TE Carter Nelson: No. 159 overall (new to Rivals250)
