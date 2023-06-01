The 6-foot-9, 204-pound Davis entered the transfer portal in late April following a freshman season in which he played 32 of Seton Hall's 33 games while averaging 13.4 minutes, 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The new Irish head coach has been methodically working to put together a roster ahead of the 2023-24 season that was decimated following Mike Brey 's farewell in March. The latest addition came June 1 when former Seton Hall small forward Tae Davis announced his commitment to Notre Dame. The Irish are now projected to have 10 scholarship players on next season's roster.

Micah Shrewsberry will now be able to conduct a five-on-five intrasquad scrimmage with scholarship players for Notre Dame men's basketball.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Davis committed to Seton Hall in April 2022 alongside his older brother, Dre Davis, a transfer from Louisville. Dre Davis averaged 9.6 points per game coming off the bench as the sixth man for Seton Hall last season — his third in college basketball.

Tae Davis established himself as an attractive recruit at Warren Central High in Indianapolis. He averaged 22.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as a senior.

Rivals rated Tae Davis as a three-star recruit when he was still listed at 6-6. Davis was ranked as the No. 28 shooting guard and No. 149 overall in the 2022 class.

While Shrewsberry was an assistant coach at Purdue, the Boilermakers offered both of the Davis brothers. Their father, D'Andre Davis, served as Warren Central's head coach the past three seasons before stepping down in March. He joined Tae Davis on Notre Dame's campus during a visit earlier this week.

As a recruit, Tae Davis initially committed to Louisville over offers from Indiana, Purdue, Butler, Xavier and Nebraska. But he backed away from his commitment after head coach Chris Mack was fired by Louisville.

Davis becomes the third transfer portal addition for Notre Dame this offseason following Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, a junior next season, and Penn State forward Kebba Njie, a sophomore.

Shrewsberry also added three signees to Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class who were previously signed to play for him at Penn State: four-star power forward Carey Booth, three-star shooting guard Logan Imes and three-star shooting guard Braeden Shrewsberry, Micah's son.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE