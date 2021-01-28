Senior Bowl Reaction: Six Notre Dame Players Continue Practice Wednesday
The group of six former Notre Dame players in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl went through their second practice Wednesday afternoon.
Quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Bennett Skowronek, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, offensive guard Aaron Banks, and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes will practice the rest of the week and play in Saturday's Senior Bowl, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Skowronek suffered a foot injury Wednesday, per ProFootballNetworks' Tony Pauline.
Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invitation to the game, but was not at practice for unknown reasons.
The National team begins Thursday practice at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the American at 3 p.m. Both can be seen on ESPNU.
Hayes in particular drew strong reviews for his play Wednesday. The highlight of his day was a strip-sack in 11-on-11 work.
“I’m enjoying, man," Hayes told The Boston Globe. "Coach [Brian] Kelly is more of an offensive guy, right? So it’s cool to be out there with a defensive-minded head coach. The vibe is a little bit different. You accidentally hit the quarterback and it’s like, all right, all right. Coach Kelly might have bust a vein, man,’' Hayes said, laughing. “But it’s been cool. I’m really enjoying myself.’'
Here's a look at the reaction to and videos of Notre Dame players' performance from Wednesday's practice.
QB Ian Book
Todd McShay just compared Ian Book to Baker Mayfield on the ESPN broadcast.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 27, 2021
Noah Gray with a tight window catch. Ian Book squeezes it in there #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/WxknSL5fyx— Nick Faber (@NickFaberNFL) January 27, 2021
Notre Dame QB Ian Book hitting Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah over the middle in one of the last full reps of the day. pic.twitter.com/0mJnRsxX6d— Daniel Kitchen (@Sports__Kitchen) January 27, 2021
Another Ian Book completion, this one finding Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace. pic.twitter.com/pytPoEp6Kk— Daniel Kitchen (@Sports__Kitchen) January 27, 2021
D’Wyane Eskridge with a beautiful rep— Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) January 28, 2021
Good ball by Ian Book pic.twitter.com/xPfms3gGiP
WR Ben Skowronek
Ben Skowronek showing his strength 💪#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/xllbh5YP1k— Ninety-Nine Yards 🏈 (@NinetynineYards) January 27, 2021
BIG fans of Notre Dame WR Ben Skowronek. Maybe hasn’t had the best few days, but is a big target and a solid route runner. Really think he could bulk up and become a hybrid tight end #SeniorBowl #NFL #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/QaxfVxGHPX— Weekly Spiral (@weeklyspiral) January 28, 2021
Notre Dame WR Ben Skowronek has had a slow start to the week in 1-on-1’s, but put together a better rep here. Stem angled inside for more space to the sideline, maintained speed out of the break. Best role could be as a “Move” TE #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/ChodJ6Fdkv— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 28, 2021
Notre Dame WR Ben Skowronek is physical, but looks a bit sluggish. Failed to maintain separation through his stem and route break, allowing Minnesota DB Benjamin St. Juste to recover after a speed turn. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/sJsVKRjpLn— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 27, 2021
Ben Skowronek. #GoIrish— InsideTheIrish (@Insidetheirish) January 27, 2021
🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/kevxc23GNf
OL Robert Hainsey
As I continue watching these 1-on-1s with the offensive linemen and defensive linemen, Notre Dame RT Robert Hainsey continues to put together some good reps. He has a good base and uses his hands to knock the edge rusher off balance. pic.twitter.com/WCmaiQvsDO— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 27, 2021
Robert Hainsey has been decent thus far. pic.twitter.com/hJiEDwXqK4— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2021
Robert Hainsey from #NotreDame has been a riser in my books so far pic.twitter.com/alrJrll7Pd— Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) January 28, 2021
Notre Dame’s — @NDFootball OL Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey back at it again, putting in some extra drill work after practice #NotreDame #OL @bigaaronbanks @rhainsey72 pic.twitter.com/uLrCBCoLnt— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 27, 2021
OG Aaron Banks
Check out ND guard Aaron Banks work up to the B-level and hunt up LB Tony Fields II (who Banks outweighs by 110 lbs). 👀 pic.twitter.com/lBl3KbiS6Y— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) January 27, 2021
Washington's Levi Onwuzurike vs. Notre Dame's Aaron Banks pic.twitter.com/NEMOUzET1B— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2021
Norte Dame OG Aaron Banks is making a strong case to go Day 2. pic.twitter.com/1nqGSGU5S6— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) January 27, 2021
Nice rep here for Tarron Jackson bs. Aaron Banks. Swats the hands away and gets around the corner. pic.twitter.com/hReQSieYVz— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 27, 2021
DE Daelin Hayes
Daelin Hayes strip sack. Ball should come out pic.twitter.com/KkDf05tPJr— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2021
Don’t play with that boy he is not one of them ! @DaelinHayes_IX https://t.co/6i2gamQT5K— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) January 27, 2021
I liked Notre Dame EDGE Daelin Hayes coming into the week. I love him even more now. This kid is showing out this week. Putting everything on display. Round 2. Book it. pic.twitter.com/09HeMRBgO4— Zack Patraw (@NFL_Zack) January 28, 2021
Daelin Hayes beats Dillon Radunz for the 2nd straight day— Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) January 28, 2021
Hayes has played really well this week so far @TWSN___ #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/yQlD04XMp1
DE Ade Ogundeji
Aaron Banks vs Ade Ogundeji! #GoIrish— InsideTheIrish (@Insidetheirish) January 27, 2021
🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/0A9wk3HqVC
Here is 6-foot-4, 256-pound Notre Dame defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji with a nice swim move against the left guard. He quietly had a pretty good first practice. pic.twitter.com/duupLenh52— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 27, 2021
Good rushes by Ogundeji and Weaver. Book needs to just rip it pic.twitter.com/07Qi999axY— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2021
A win for Ogundeji pic.twitter.com/f3heTMymTt— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2021
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.