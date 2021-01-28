The group of six former Notre Dame players in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl went through their second practice Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Bennett Skowronek, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, offensive guard Aaron Banks, and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes will practice the rest of the week and play in Saturday's Senior Bowl, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Skowronek suffered a foot injury Wednesday, per ProFootballNetworks' Tony Pauline.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invitation to the game, but was not at practice for unknown reasons.