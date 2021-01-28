 Senior Bowl Reaction: Six Notre Dame Football 2021 NFL Draft Prospects Practice Wednesday, DE Daelin Hayes Impresses
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 08:32:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Senior Bowl Reaction: Six Notre Dame Players Continue Practice Wednesday

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The group of six former Notre Dame players in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl went through their second practice Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Bennett Skowronek, offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, offensive guard Aaron Banks, and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes will practice the rest of the week and play in Saturday's Senior Bowl, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Skowronek suffered a foot injury Wednesday, per ProFootballNetworks' Tony Pauline.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg had an accepted invitation to the game, but was not at practice for unknown reasons.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Defensive end Daelin Hayes drew positive reviews for his Wednesday practice performance.
Defensive end Daelin Hayes drew positive reviews for his Wednesday practice performance. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

The National team begins Thursday practice at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the American at 3 p.m. Both can be seen on ESPNU.

Hayes in particular drew strong reviews for his play Wednesday. The highlight of his day was a strip-sack in 11-on-11 work.

“I’m enjoying, man," Hayes told The Boston Globe. "Coach [Brian] Kelly is more of an offensive guy, right? So it’s cool to be out there with a defensive-minded head coach. The vibe is a little bit different. You accidentally hit the quarterback and it’s like, all right, all right. Coach Kelly might have bust a vein, man,’' Hayes said, laughing. “But it’s been cool. I’m really enjoying myself.’'

Here's a look at the reaction to and videos of Notre Dame players' performance from Wednesday's practice.

QB Ian Book

WR Ben Skowronek

OL Robert Hainsey

OG Aaron Banks

DE Daelin Hayes

DE Ade Ogundeji

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}