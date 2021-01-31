Robert Hainsey stuck his nose in the pile and shoved forward, old Notre Dame teammates Aaron Banks and Ian Book in tow. When a mass of humanity surrounding ex-North Carolina running back Michael Carter appeared to slow down a couple yards shy of the end zone in Saturday’s Senior Bowl, Hainsey, the former Irish offensive tackle, grabbed onto a defender trying to tackle Carter and kept pushing. The pile hit the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the National team’s 27-24 win in the Senior Bowl, giving Hainsey, Book, Banks and fellow old teammates Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji a win. Each of them played meaningful snaps. And the consensus is the week of practice and the game in Mobile, Ala. helped their NFL Draft outlook.

Ian Book was 5-for-11 for 48 yards in helping the National team win 27-24 (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Hainsey, a starter at right tackle for Notre Dame from the 2017 Citrus Bowl through 2020, played guard and center in Saturday’s game and took practice reps at tackle, guard and center during the three padded practices. He and Banks, who repped at left guard all week, frequently played on the line together. Following the week of practice, Book was named the National team’s top quarterback on Friday as voted by a group of defensive backs. He started the second half and was 5-for-11 for 48 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary attempt. After two three-and-outs where he scrambled three times, took a 9-yard sack and threw no official passes, Book settled in and led the touchdown drive that ended in Carter’s run. His longest passing gain was a 16-yarder on a fourth-and-3 slant to UCLA’s Demetric Felton. “He reminds me a lot of Colt McCoy, who has been in the NFL for a long time,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during the broadcast.

Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm listed Book as one of the week’s winners in his postgame reaction and labeled him as a Day 3 prospect. “On short and intermediate passes, Book was highly accurate, threw crisp spirals and generally speaking gave his receivers a chance to maximize their yards after the catch,” Edholm wrote. “The problem came on deeper throws, where Book wasn’t as accurate and his passes fluttered more. “But overall, it’s hard to say Book didn’t open some eyes. He won’t be for everyone, and his downfield passing will limit his overall appeal, however Book’s playmaking ability and vastly improved passing ability over the past few years must be respected. “It wouldn’t be stunning if he goes as early as Round 4. Book reminds me a bit of Chargers fifth-rounder Easton Stick, but perhaps with a bit more juice.” Book took snaps from Hainsey on a couple series. Hainsey started at right guard and had a key second-level block on Carter’s 27-yard run in the first quarter. He was reliable in pass protection. Like Book, Hainsey’s week drew strong reviews. Jeremiah listed him among 10 winners from the week of practice. “Hainsey was one of the most consistent prospects this week,” Jeremiah wrote. “He played with good hands and a firm base, taking snaps at guard and tackle. The team that picks him will be getting a very polished player. It didn't go unnoticed that the Notre Dame guys worked after practice every single day, and I was told Hainsey's interviews with teams were outstanding.”