Senior Bowl Day Three: Notre Dame Players Wrap Up Padded Practices
The Senior Bowl teams held their final padded practices Thursday afternoon in advance of Saturday's game (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network), and five Notre Dame players were in action.
Quarterback Ian Book offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, offensive guard Aaron Banks and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes went through their third practice of the week. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek did not participate after sustaining a foot injury in Wednesday's workouts.
Here's a look at the social media reaction to their performances and videos of their practice reps.
QB Ian Book
Book traveled from Dallas after Notre Dame's College Football Playoff loss to Jacksonville, where he trained for three weeks, before heading to Mobile. He will go from there back to the Dallas area to continue training for the draft at Michael Johnson Performance center.
“I’m living out my dream," Book said Thursday on the Move The Sticks podcast. "It’s about enjoying moments and having fun out there. it’s a game. you have to remember that. But it’s the professional game. It’s what you do 24/7.”
He thinks it's not too different from his Notre Dame career, though.
“It prepared me as much as it could," Book said. "You talk about a university – there’s a few out there where the quarterback, it’s everything – Notre Dame is one of those where if you’re doing well everyone loves you and if you’re doing not, everyone hates you.”
“That’s why you play QB, in my opinion. You want all that. It’s part of the game. Part of the position. Notre Dame taught me everything, how to handle that adversity.”
Book is on the Senior Bowl's National team, with Arkansas' Feleipe Franks and Texas' Sam Ehlinger as the other two quarterbacks. His play in practices has earned positive reviews, and he seems to have adapted to a new supporting cast without much trouble.
Brian Flores: Ian Book is smart, loves the game, is tough. He has command of the huddle. Command at the line of scrimmage. He did well for himself this week. Via ESPNU— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 28, 2021
Notre Dame QB Ian Book (@Ian_Book12) confidently throwing strikes over the middle this afternoon @seniorbowl practices, including this shot to Arizona State WR Frank Darby (@_SavageSZN8).@BGInews@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/ScU8B7vQWa— Rivals (@Rivals) January 28, 2021
.@GoJacksFB WR Cade Johnson vs Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood. Throw: ND QB Ian Book.#seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/O4wYk5xkIS— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 28, 2021
Improvised TD from Ian Book. He threw a TD a play later to TE Kenny Yeboah. Book has been the National team’s most consistent QB this week. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/0coIAT2UPF— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 28, 2021
.@Ian_Book12 🎯 @Kenny_Yeboah84!@andrewsiciliano and @BuckyBrooks weigh in on @NotreDame’s winningest QB 👇— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 28, 2021
📺: DAY 3 of Reese's @seniorbowl practice on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/C3t0iJUKJv
Notre Dame’s Ian Book starting to rip it. Nice throw from the pocket to Boise State TE John Bates.— Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) January 28, 2021
One of Book’s weaknesses is he isn’t decisive enough but on 3 straight snaps delivered the ball quickly and accurately. Good sign for Book’s draft stockpic.twitter.com/rOR8KyteoJ
OG Aaron Banks
Look at Aaron Banks reaching the second level in a hurry here. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/RMrySuWGyU— Inside The Draft (@Jacobkeppen) January 28, 2021
OL Robert Hainsey
Really impressed with C Creed Humphrey and RG Robert Hainsey. Looked like they’ve worked together for years in a day 1 practice.— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 29, 2021
Love the support punch from Hainsey before he climbs, helping Humphrey secure the reach block pic.twitter.com/sNCegkQML1
DE Ade Ogundeji
The Pterodactyl aka Notre Dame’s Ade Ogundeji takes Alex Leatherwood for a walk into Mac Jones. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/oH9b4ZSF4A— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 29, 2021
Ade Ogundeji. #GoIrish— InsideTheIrish (@Insidetheirish) January 28, 2021
🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/jwsWu8E9jW
DE Daelin Hayes
Daelin Hayes vs. a tight end is unfair. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/qOjKrE9tog— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 28, 2021
