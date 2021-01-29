Here's a look at the social media reaction to their performances and videos of their practice reps.

Quarterback Ian Book offensive tackle Robert Hainsey , offensive guard Aaron Banks and defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes went through their third practice of the week. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek did not participate after sustaining a foot injury in Wednesday's workouts.

The Senior Bowl teams held their final padded practices Thursday afternoon in advance of Saturday's game (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network), and five Notre Dame players were in action.

Book traveled from Dallas after Notre Dame's College Football Playoff loss to Jacksonville, where he trained for three weeks, before heading to Mobile. He will go from there back to the Dallas area to continue training for the draft at Michael Johnson Performance center.

“I’m living out my dream," Book said Thursday on the Move The Sticks podcast. "It’s about enjoying moments and having fun out there. it’s a game. you have to remember that. But it’s the professional game. It’s what you do 24/7.”

He thinks it's not too different from his Notre Dame career, though.

“It prepared me as much as it could," Book said. "You talk about a university – there’s a few out there where the quarterback, it’s everything – Notre Dame is one of those where if you’re doing well everyone loves you and if you’re doing not, everyone hates you.”

“That’s why you play QB, in my opinion. You want all that. It’s part of the game. Part of the position. Notre Dame taught me everything, how to handle that adversity.”

Book is on the Senior Bowl's National team, with Arkansas' Feleipe Franks and Texas' Sam Ehlinger as the other two quarterbacks. His play in practices has earned positive reviews, and he seems to have adapted to a new supporting cast without much trouble.