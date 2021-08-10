See Where Notre Dame Football Ranks In Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

The college football season is less than three weeks away. It kicks off with a slate of five games, including Nebraska at Illinois, on Aug. 28. Notre Dame doesn't start its season until Sunday, Sept. 5 against Florida State in Tallahassee. USA Today made that day feel closer than ever by releasing its preseason Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday. Notre Dame checked in at No. 7 in the poll.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly (middle) walks with defensive line coach Mike Elston (left) and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman (right). (Chad Weaver)

The Irish find themselves ranked in the preseason poll for the fourth straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years. The only years Notre Dame has not been ranked in the preseason poll in head coach Brian Kelly's 12-year tenure were before his first season in 2010 and in 2017 when the Irish were coming off a 4-8 season — Kelly’s only losing campaign in South Bend.

Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State 5. Georgia 6. Texas A&M 7. Notre Dame 8. Iowa State 9. North Carolina 10. Cincinnati 11. Florida 12. Oregon 13. LSU 14. USC 15. Wisconsin 16. Miami 17. Indiana 18. Iowa 19. Texas 20. Penn State 21. Washington 22. Oklahoma State 23. Louisiana 24. Coastal Carolina 25. Ole Miss

Notre Dame Opponents In Top 25