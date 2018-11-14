The Irish got a career-night from forward John Mooney , who went for 24 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome.

Notre Dame was unable to hold on to a six-point half time lead due to poor shooting in the second half and ultimately fell 63-60 on Wednesday night to the visiting Radford Highlanders.

Heading into the matchup with Radford, Mike Brey wanted to get out of the gates a little more efficiently offensively and went with a new starting unit of TJ Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, DJ Harvey, Mooney and Elijah Burns.

The unit as a whole was unable to accomplish Brey’s goals to begin the game making just 3-of-9 attempts in the opening nearly seven minutes, including missing their first three. Mooney was the lone Irish player to start strong knocking down 3-of-5 with all three field goals being from behind the arc to help Notre Dame lead 9-5 at the first media timeout (13:07).

The Irish held Radford however to a 2-of-12 start (16.7 percent) to keep the early advantage.

Mooney remained hot coming out of the timeout knocking down his fourth-straight three-pointer, which was quickly followed on the next position with another triple from freshman guard Robby Carmody. The quick 6-0 run put the Irish up 15-5 with 11:46 remaining.

Gibbs would get into the scoring column with a spin move in the lane and finishing on the left side of the basket to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 17-7 after the unit hit 3-of-4 shots. However, the Irish would make just one of their next four shots — the one make being another Mooney triple — while Radford connected on 3-of-4 to close the gap to 20-15 Notre Dame at the under-eight media timeout (7:10).

In his first 12 minutes of action, Mooney had 15 points and five rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting (5-of-6 behind the arc).

Radford continued to stay hot from the field making three of its next four shots to keep chipping away at the Irish lead, which sat at 27-23 with 3:34 left in the half. Mooney connected on another three-pointer, his sixth of the night, during the stretch to keep the Highlanders from taking the lead. The make tied Mooney’s career-high for points (18) and three-pointers made (six).

Highlanders’ guard Caleb Tanner was key in the run notching eight-straight of his team’s points to make it 24-23 Notre Dame with 4:24 left before Mooney’s sixth three-pointer.

A personal 5-0 run from Harvey — behind a layup and three-pointer — was countered by Radford with their own 5-0 spurt to stay down just four points. Gibbs hit a bucket in the paint to score what was the final bucket of the half and allow Notre Dame to take a 34-28 lead into the break.

Mooney led the way for the Irish with 18 points and seven rebounds to open the game while Harvey added seven points and four rebounds.The Irish 12-of-30 (40 percent) from the floor and 8-of-18 (44.4percent) behind the arc while holding Radford to 10-of-32 (31.3 percent) overall and 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) on three-point attempts.Tanner scored 14 points in the half to pace the Highlanders.