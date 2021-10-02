Score updates: No. 9 Notre Dame football hosts No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats
Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak is on the line with a fellow top 10 opponent in town. The No. 9 Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) in the two programs' first meeting since 1900.
Follow along below for scoring updates of Saturday's game at Notre Dame Stadium.
First quarter
Both teams were held scoreless.
Second quarter
Cincinnati 7, Notre Dame 0 (12:09)
• Scoring play: 1-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder to Leonard Taylor
•Drive: Three plays, eight yards, 1:12
Cincinnati 10, Notre Dame 0 (10:32)
•Scoring play: 23-yard field goal by Cole Smith
•Drive: Five plays, 12 yards, 1:32
Second quarter
Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0 (11:58)
• Scoring play: Ridder 27-yard pass to Tre Tucker.
• Drive: five plays, 80 yards, 1:08
Third quarter
Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 7 (1:19)
•Scoring play: Kyren Williams three-yard rush
•Drive: Four plays, 38 yards, 2:01
Fourth quarter
Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 13 (8:20)
•Scoring play: Braden Lenzy 32-yard pass from Drew Pyne
•Drive: Eight plays, 80 yards, 3:08
----
