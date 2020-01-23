News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 07:17:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Scoop: Brian Kelly Seeing Top Recruits In Georgia

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has confirmed three stops to be made by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in the Peach State on Thursday, plus visits by wide receivers coach Del Alexander and defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Get the scoop by clicking HERE.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame will be at four-star WR Jayden Thomas' high school today.
Notre Dame will be at four-star WR Jayden Thomas' high school today. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}