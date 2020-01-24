The Notre Dame staff will hit the road hard on Friday, as they have for the past week, before getting back to South Bend and spending time with their respective families.

Next week the staff will be back on the road recruiting and will have a big junior day visitor event Feb. 1.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been all over the nation this week. He spent a day in Southern California, and according to our sources, Kelly was down in Florida Thursday to see a top edge rusher target in the 2021 class.