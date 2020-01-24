Scoop: Big Recruiting Visit By Kelly Thursday; More Visits Friday By ND
The Notre Dame staff will hit the road hard on Friday, as they have for the past week, before getting back to South Bend and spending time with their respective families.
Next week the staff will be back on the road recruiting and will have a big junior day visitor event Feb. 1.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been all over the nation this week. He spent a day in Southern California, and according to our sources, Kelly was down in Florida Thursday to see a top edge rusher target in the 2021 class.
Kelly made a trip to Vero Beach (Fla.) High, which is home to defensive end Keanu Koht, who added an offer from the Fighting Irish Nov. 21. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited his high school last Friday, and Kelly's visit further shows the Irish's high interest in Koht.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news