Santa Clara Transfer Trey Wertz On Notre Dame: ‘Definitely Fits My Style’
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Trey Wertz wanted to declare some circulating narratives as wholly untrue.
His transfer from Santa Clara was not based in homesickness and a burning desire to play closer to his hometown of Charlotte. Nor was it done specifically with the idea of up-transferring to a power conference.
“That really had nothing to do with it,” Wertz said.
He will welcome a shorter trip home and a high-major league, though, if they line up with his primary requirement for a new destination: playing style fit. That, he said, is why he decided to move on from Santa Clara after averaging 12 points per game across two seasons as a starting guard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news