Ryan Montgomery gets a taste of being a Notre Dame quarterback
OBETZ, Ohio – This past Saturday’s visit to Notre Dame gave Ryan Montgomery at least one experience he’ll never forget.The 2025 class pro-style quarterback from Findlay (Ohio) High School, returned...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news