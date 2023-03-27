Following a season in which Notre Dame hockey failed to make the NCAA Tournament, the Irish received some good news with key players opting to return next season.

The program announced Monday the returns of senior goaltender Ryan Bischel and senior forward Trevor Janicke. They both were among only six players to play in all 37 games last season.

Bischel was named the Big Ten's Goaltender of the Year and placed on the All-Big Ten First Team for leading the conference in saves (1,183), save percentage (93.1) and minutes played (2,182:52). He allowed 87 goals in 37 starts.

Janicke finished the season second on the team with 22 points from eight goals and 14 assists. He tied leading point-scorer Chayse Primeau with eight goals and was one behind him in assists. Janicke led the team in shots with 95.

