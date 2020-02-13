Donovan McMillon had all sorts of emotions when Notre Dame extended him a scholarship offer. The 6-2, 185-pound defender from McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township has experienced the feeling many times of landing a new offer as he holds well over 20, but adding the Fighting Irish to his list was special. "I was talking to Coach [Nick] Lezynski over text message about if I could see Notre Dame as my future, and I told him 100 percent," McMillon said. "We were talking about the position they see me at, their rover position, where you can blitz and get the quarterback but also play man to man coverage. About five minutes after that Coach [Clark] Lea texted me and asked if we could talk."

Donovan McMillon was fired up about his new offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

McMillon didn't have school Feb. 7 due to snow in the Pittsburgh area, so he was able to get on the phone right away with Lea. He got to celebrate the news at home with his parents.

"Coach [Clark] Lea and I were talking about the position and he said that he wanted to come down and see me workout," recalled McMillon. "I understood that; it made sense. But then he hit me with the offer, and I was astonished. I started shaking; I was super excited.

"It didn't seem real. Everything is coming so fast. My dream has always been to play division one football, but everything has come so quickly. They wanted me to come for a couple games in the fall and for junior day, but I couldn't make it. I'm planning a date for early March to get down there."