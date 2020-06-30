Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's recruitment took a big turn when the NCAA enacted a dead period during the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. He planned to take all five of his official visits and commit in May.

Recruiting visits are still shut down for the foreseeable future, but the country is slowing opening back up, and Spindler is excited to be back with his team for conditioning.

"I hadn't seen my teammates or friends for four months now," Spindler said. "Getting back on the field and dusting off the cleats is amazing. I'm grateful to have this opportunity again. We have to keep it safe and have our distance, but the energy and enthusiasm is still there. Our guys are in great shape. It's time to go."