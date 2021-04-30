Robert Hainsey made an immediate impact at Notre Dame as a freshman in 2017, serving as a co-starter with Tommy Kraemer at right tackle on an offensive line that went on to win the prestigious Joe Moore Award. In total, Hainsey went on to play in 46 games for the Irish at right tackle, starting in 37 of them, was a two-time captain and an All-ACC Second Team member as a senior. The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Hainsey, a 6-4, 306-pound offensive lineman, in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft Friday night. He was the 95th overall pick and the fifth Notre Dame player drafted this year, all on Day 2.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

The third 2020 Notre Dame starting offensive linemen picked in this draft, Hainsey will join left tackle Liam Eichenberg (42nd overall, Miami Dolphins) and left guard Aaron Banks (48th, San Francisco 49ers). Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (52nd, Cleveland Browns) and tight end Tommy Tremble were also picked (83rd, Carolina Panthers) were also picked on Day 2. With Eichenberg's, Banks' and Hainsey's selections, Notre Dame is the first team since 2001 Michigan with three linemen taken in the first three rounds of a single draft. Despite only playing right tackle in South Bend, Hainsey projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He even lined up at center at the Senior Bowl to give NFL scouts a look at how his skillset translates inside.

"Quickness, balance, there’s no question he can play up and down the line of scrimmage," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft broadcast. "He did a nice job at the Senior Bowl inside. I like him better and think he’ll be a guard at the next level. He’s quick out of his stance, he’s outstanding on combo blocks and I think he really made some money at the Senior Bowl.” At Notre Dame’s March 31 pro day, Hainsey displayed solid measurables. He ran a 5.22-second 40-yard dash, 4.65 20-yard shuttle and 7.57 three-cone drill. The area where he impressed scouts the most is his strength. The 32 reps of 225 lb. he put up in the bench press had him just slightly behind Eichenberg (33), a second-round draft selection on Friday. Yet, his best attributes are his work ethic and leadership skills, which should make him an immediate asset to the Buccaneers locker room. Per Spotrac’s rookie wage scale, Hainsey will sign a four-year contract worth $4.8 million.