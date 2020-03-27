Rob Carmody would understand if his son Robby Carmody fought a constant battle against frustration. Two years, two season-ending injuries and twice as many games missed as made field goals will test anyone’s resolve and drive. Robby, though, appears undeterred. Perhaps even thriving, in his dad’s view. So far, he’s on schedule in the rehab and meeting every benchmark with aplomb and enthusiasm. “There hasn’t been that frustrating day where he’s like, ‘Dad, I don’t think I’m getting better,’” Rob Carmody said. “It’s every time we talk to him, he’s more excited. I got to bike or do this. Every time we hear something from him, it’s excitement.”

Carmody is 14 weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and is progressing nicely in his rehab. (UND.com)

Robby Carmody sustained the injury, a torn ACL in his left knee, in a Dec. 4 loss at Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. In the final minutes of the 72-51 loss, Carmody was fouled on a dunk attempt and landed awkwardly on his left knee and collapsed onto the floor. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair and could not shoot the two free throws. Notre Dame announced it was an ACL tear the next day. One year after shoulder surgery limited him to nine games as a freshman, his sophomore year was over after seven. He was averaging 5.4 points in 13.7 minutes and shooting 65 percent on 2-pointers. All were increases from the prior season. “There was a little bit of, ‘Oh my gosh, again?’” Rob said. “We haven’t seen that from him again.” Carmody had surgery to repair his knee 14 weeks ago, and since then, he has thrown himself into physical therapy to build back the leg strength. The next step, which will come in about two weeks, is jogging. Soon after, he will add jumping and shooting into it.