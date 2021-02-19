Vancouver (Wash.) Union class of 2022 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has earned what only a few Division I prospects can claim. The 6-4, 180-pounder is already committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl and has garnered a scholarship offer from every Pac-12 school.

Also, Merriweather holds an offer from Notre Dame, and the Irish don’t recruit a lot in the state of Washington. Notre Dame identified Merriweather’s talents early, hosted him on campus in November of 2019 for a game day visit and offered him a scholarship the following November.