Hagerstown (Md.) Saint James School four-star wide receiver John Metchie isn’t limiting himself this offseason.

Methcie, the No. 170 overall player and No. 28 wide receiver in the class of 2019 said he wants to see improvement everywhere during the offseason.

“I want to improve my game in every single aspect,” Metchie said of his goals for the offseason. “I want to get faster, I want to get stronger, quicker and more explosive and just get better on everything.”

The Maryland talent said he’s been hard at work since last season ended, both in the weight room and on the practice field.

“This offseason, I’ve been working on all aspects of my game,” Metchie told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I’m getting stronger and putting more weight on. As the weather gets better we’ll start running more and that’s when we’ll work on speed and more explosive things.”

While recruits will be attending camps and combines all over the country, Metchie said he’ll be focusing on working out with his team.

“I’ll probably go to a few camps this summer,” Methcie said. “But for the most part I’ll just be training. “