Pleasant Grove (Utah) High class of 2022 wide receiver Darrius Clemons visited Notre Dame last November. The Irish had three home games that month in 2019, but Clemons’ trip to South Bend was on a Tuesday. “It was a really cool college,” Clemons said. “I was the only person visiting so I was the center of attention.” Clemons is listed as a prospect in the state of Utah but is certainly not from there. He is playing his junior year in the Beehive State because his season at Portland (Ore.) Westview was cancelled. He’s also a Midwest kid who has family in East Lansing, Mich., Port Washington, Wis. And Carmel, Ind.

Irish receivers coach Del Alexander dished out a west coast offer last week.

“It’s definitely not something I’m opposed to because I have so much family there,” Clemons said about returning to the Midwest for college. “I’ll really go anywhere though.” Clemons ranks as the nation’s No. 131 wide receiver and No. 13 wide receiver in the land. The 6-3, 185-pounder has a big-time offer sheet to match his impressive ranking, and he received good news in the form of a scholarship from Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander. “He said that they watched a lot of film of 2022 guys and he and the other coaches really liked my tape,” Clemons said. “It was cool to hear that. I was really happy. Notre Dame is Notre Dame; they’re one of the most winningest programs in college football.”