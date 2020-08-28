Rivals250 WR Darrius Clemons Discusses Notre Dame Offer
Pleasant Grove (Utah) High class of 2022 wide receiver Darrius Clemons visited Notre Dame last November. The Irish had three home games that month in 2019, but Clemons’ trip to South Bend was on a Tuesday.
“It was a really cool college,” Clemons said. “I was the only person visiting so I was the center of attention.”
Clemons is listed as a prospect in the state of Utah but is certainly not from there. He is playing his junior year in the Beehive State because his season at Portland (Ore.) Westview was cancelled. He’s also a Midwest kid who has family in East Lansing, Mich., Port Washington, Wis. And Carmel, Ind.
“It’s definitely not something I’m opposed to because I have so much family there,” Clemons said about returning to the Midwest for college. “I’ll really go anywhere though.”
Clemons ranks as the nation’s No. 131 wide receiver and No. 13 wide receiver in the land. The 6-3, 185-pounder has a big-time offer sheet to match his impressive ranking, and he received good news in the form of a scholarship from Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander.
“He said that they watched a lot of film of 2022 guys and he and the other coaches really liked my tape,” Clemons said. “It was cool to hear that. I was really happy. Notre Dame is Notre Dame; they’re one of the most winningest programs in college football.”
“Coach Alexander seems pretty chill. He knows what he’s talking about. I’m pretty good friends with Braden Lenzy’s younger brother [Max], and they’ve said nothing but good things about Coach Alexander.”
Next Tuesday is the long-awaited date for class of 2022 prospects, as colleges are allowed to start directly reaching out to him.
“I’m looking to having more freely open communication,” Clemons said. “When we figure out when we can start taking visits, I’ll definitely do that.”
As a sophomore, Clemons caught 24 passes for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Through two games of his junior season, he’s caught nine passes for 275 yards and three scores.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.