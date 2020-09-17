Rivals250 RB Damari Alston Building Strong Relationship With Notre Dame
When the calendar turned from August to September, college coaches were allowed to start initiating contact with class of 2022 recruits via all forms of communication.
For a prospect with 43 scholarship offers like College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Damari Alston, it meant one hectic day.
“It was crazy,” Alston said. “At 12:01, I had at least 10 coaches text me right away. Overall, I got texts from over 40 schools.”
Notre Dame was one of the schools that contacted him right away. The Irish offered Alston Aug. 19 and have been in consistent communication with him since.
“Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Lance] Taylor hit me up,” Alston said. “I’ve already done a Zoom call with Coach Taylor and that went well. I’m looking forward to doing another one with them to talk some ball and show me how I could fit in their offense.”
