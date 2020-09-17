When the calendar turned from August to September, college coaches were allowed to start initiating contact with class of 2022 recruits via all forms of communication.

For a prospect with 43 scholarship offers like College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Damari Alston, it meant one hectic day.

“It was crazy,” Alston said. “At 12:01, I had at least 10 coaches text me right away. Overall, I got texts from over 40 schools.”

Notre Dame was one of the schools that contacted him right away. The Irish offered Alston Aug. 19 and have been in consistent communication with him since.