Rivals250 OT Ty Chan Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment

BlueandGold.com recently caught up with Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Ty Chan , who committed to Notre Dame in December of 2020. He discussed the status of his commitment and what’s next for him. Chan ranks as the nation’s No. 191 overall player and No. 23 offensive tackle.

What’s the committed life been like? How’s everything been going?

Chan: “I’d say things are going really great. Just being able to focus on one school and my process with the NCAA – getting my eligibility stuff done and all of that has been good. It’s nice knowing that I have a home and connecting with Coach Quinn and everyone. It’s been nice to focus on myself and stay connected with them. I’m going to visit June 25 for my official.”

Did you get to go out there this spring?

Chan: “I did a self-guided visit with my mom for a day and a half. I wanted to see the campus since I committed there without seeing it. It was in early April. It was awesome. I’m at a loss for words with how beautiful it is. Being on campus and stepping on the grass was nice. I got to see what everyone has been talking about. I asked questions to students on campus, and everyone was just really nice.”

How much are you looking forward to your official visit and finally meet Coach Quinn after him recruiting you for so long?