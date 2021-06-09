Rivals250 OT Ty Chan Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
BlueandGold.com recently caught up with Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Ty Chan, who committed to Notre Dame in December of 2020. He discussed the status of his commitment and what’s next for him. Chan ranks as the nation’s No. 191 overall player and No. 23 offensive tackle.
What’s the committed life been like? How’s everything been going?
Chan: “I’d say things are going really great. Just being able to focus on one school and my process with the NCAA – getting my eligibility stuff done and all of that has been good. It’s nice knowing that I have a home and connecting with Coach Quinn and everyone. It’s been nice to focus on myself and stay connected with them. I’m going to visit June 25 for my official.”
Did you get to go out there this spring?
Chan: “I did a self-guided visit with my mom for a day and a half. I wanted to see the campus since I committed there without seeing it. It was in early April. It was awesome. I’m at a loss for words with how beautiful it is. Being on campus and stepping on the grass was nice. I got to see what everyone has been talking about. I asked questions to students on campus, and everyone was just really nice.”
How much are you looking forward to your official visit and finally meet Coach Quinn after him recruiting you for so long?
Chan: “I’m beyond excited. We really hit it off in the beginning; we related on a lot of things during our first talk. I think that he’ll make me a better person and player. I’m really a part to play for him.”
Do you still have other schools that contact you?
Chan: “Not really at all. If they do, I’m not one to answer. I’m really loyal to Notre Dame. I don’t want to go behind anyone’s back. Other schools know that I’m precise on my commitment.”
Tell me about your development. When you play this fall for the first time in two years (Massachusetts didn’t have a fall or spring season), how much different of a player are you?
Chan: “I’ve matured a lot. My knowledge of the game has improved. Physically, I’m a better player than I was before. I’m excited to show that to my teammates and everyone else. A lot of people expect high things from me but haven’t seen me yet. I’m excited to show people what I’m about. I’ve put on a lot of weight too; I was previously playing at like 270-275, and now I’m 305. With cleats on, I’m about 6-6 ½.”
