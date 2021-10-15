 Rivals250 OL set to make third visit to Notre Dame football
football

Rivals250 OL set to make third visit to Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne class of 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Padilla hit the road in September and visited Ohio State and Penn State and has upcoming trips too.

He’ll be at Cincinnati on Saturday when the Bearcats host UCF and Notre Dame next weekend for the Irish’s rivalry showdown with USC.

“I want to see the atmosphere and how crazy the fans are,” Padilla said when asked what he looks to see on game day visits.

Four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla
Four-star guard Joshua Padilla can't get enough of Notre Dame's campus.

Next weekend will be Padilla’s third time visiting Notre Dame since June. He participated in the Irish Invasion camp June 6, returned for the “Grill and Chill” cookout event July 27, which he enjoyed.


