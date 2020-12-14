Rivals250 Michigan State commit Audric Estime has seen his stock rise during an outstanding senior season and other teams are trying to pull him away from the Spartans. The running back out of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional picked up an offer from Notre Dame this morning and explained its significance.

"This offer means a lot because I've talking to them for a little while now," Estime said. "To finally get it feels great, especially at the end of me season. I appreciate the opportunity to do something great there.

"I've been talking to coach Taylor, their running backs coach, and coach Polian a lot," he said. "They think I'll be great for their program. They think they're missing something in their backfield and they think I could be the perfect person to fit in. They don't have a running back that's over 205-pounds and they're looking for a bigger back to bring something different to the field. They want a back that can play all four downs and I think I can bring that to the table.

"I haven't been there before so I'm not sure if that will happen before I sign or not," said Estime. "If I sign this week I won't have enough time to visit. I've done a virtual visit with them. I got to see the campus, dorms, and facilities and training rooms where they spend most of their time. I liked it a lot. I also saw their big church, which is very beautiful. I just liked the overall campus as a whole.

"Things stand pretty strong with Michigan State right now, honestly," he said. "I'm still committed and this offer is just another offer. I've established strong relationships with the coaching staff. They trust me and I trust them.

"They really want me to sign this week," Estime said. "They've been telling me that I'm their top guy and the leader of this class. They've wanted me from day one this much."